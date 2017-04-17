$15,000 Donation to KidSport Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB. – KidSport Winnipeg is very pleased to announce The Asper Foundation, on behalf of David and Ruth Asper, have partnered with KidSport Winnipeg and will be supporting the eighth annual Doug Brown Football Camp with a $15,000 donation.

The camp will take place on Sunday, May 28th 2017 and is open to athletes who received funding in 2016 from KidSport in order to play football. Prior to the camp, the 2nd Annual Media Challenge will take place where members of the local media will square off against each other and test their skills in a mini-football combine.

“It’s a pleasure to support KidSport Winnipeg and Doug’s camp” said David Asper. “We believe all kids should be given the opportunity to participate and are delighted we can help get kids active and healthy.”

Brown, along with a number of current and retired CFL players will be taking kids through all the elements of a football combine, as well as position-specific fundamental drills and exercises. Along with these technical abilities, players will also provide examples of other important skills such as leadership, practice, hard work, dedication and self-confidence.

“It’s always exciting to get out on the field with the kids” said Brown. “The camp is a fantastic opportunity for them to get exposure to current and former players and it’s a rewarding experience for all involved. I’d like to thank the Aspers for coming on board and helping the kids in our community. They have been long-time supporters of football in Winnipeg and understand the importance of what KidSport provides to those facing financial barriers to sport. They will be a tremendous addition to our team!”

Since 2010 over 600 kids from throughout Manitoba have attended the camp. The camp is free to all participants and is also supported by Boston Pizza and the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

“We are thrilled to accept this immensely generous donation from David and Ruth,” said Mike Witoski, KidSport Winnipeg Chair. “The Asper Foundation has always been a wonderful supporter of kids and programs that afford them equal opportunity; we are very grateful for their commitment to KidSport and the lasting impact this will have our community.”

The camp will take place at the Axworthy Health & RecPlex at the University of Winnipeg.

Kid Sport Winnipeg

Photo – kidsportcanada.ca