15-Year-Old St. Laurent Girl Missing

RM of ST. LAURENT, MB – Manitoba RCMP are looking for Kamryn Greyeyes, a missing 15-year-old girl from St. Laurent.

RCMP say Greyeyes was last seen July 18, 2017 at 8:15 pm when she was dropped off at a home in Winnipeg.

The authorities say Kamryn is extremely vulnerable and at risk of exploitation, and is known to associate with gang members.

According to RCMP, Kamryn has been known to frequent the area around Cathedral Avenue and Main Street.

Kamryn is described as Indigenous, 5’5”, 121 pounds, with long dark hair. Her photo is below:

Police say they are extremely concerned for Kamryn’s safety and well-being. Anyone with information is asked to call Lundar RCMP at 204-762-5088.

-MyToba Staff