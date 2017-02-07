14 Charged In Massive Winnipeg Drug Investigation

WINNIPEG, MB — 14 people face charges for allegedly trafficking drugs in central Winnipeg.

A joint effort dubbed Project Central was launched in September 2016 to investigate significant criminal activity.

Winnipeg police officers and the Tactical Support Team raided three homes back on January 27th.

They are located in the 200-block of Beacon Street, 600-block of Pacific Avenue, and 500-block of Leila Avenue

Police seized $8,500 worth of cash, cocaine worth $18,000, crystal meth worth $2,500, pot worth $360, an unknown white powder, a firearm, and an array of clothing and jewellery worth ‘several thousand dollars.’

The 14 suspects remain behind bars and the investigation is ongoing.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News