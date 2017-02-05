streetside

13th Annual Winnipeg Police Half-Marathon Kick-Off Tomorrow

Spencer Fernando
Posted: February 5th at 11:35am Featured, NEWS

Winnipeg, MB – The kick-off for the 13th Annual Winnipeg Police Service Half Marathon takes place tomorrow.

The kick-off starts at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, February 6, at the Canadian Cancer Society on 193 Sherbrook St.

There will be many dignitaries in attendance:

  • Minister of Sport, Honorable Rochelle Squires
  • Mayor Brian Bowman
  • Chief Danny Symth, Winnipeg Police Service
  • Mark McDonald, Executive Director of the Canadian Cancer Society in Manitoba
  • Connor Thompson, Winnipeg Police Service
  • Robert Smith, Race Committee Member

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News

Tags: , , , ,
Spencer Fernando is a columnist and reporter for MyToba News. You can read more of Spencer’s writing at his website SpencerFernando.com
Related Posts

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.