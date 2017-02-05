13th Annual Winnipeg Police Half-Marathon Kick-Off Tomorrow

Winnipeg, MB – The kick-off for the 13th Annual Winnipeg Police Service Half Marathon takes place tomorrow.

The kick-off starts at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, February 6, at the Canadian Cancer Society on 193 Sherbrook St.

There will be many dignitaries in attendance:

Minister of Sport, Honorable Rochelle Squires

Mayor Brian Bowman

Chief Danny Symth, Winnipeg Police Service

Mark McDonald, Executive Director of the Canadian Cancer Society in Manitoba

Connor Thompson, Winnipeg Police Service

Robert Smith, Race Committee Member

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News