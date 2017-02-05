13th Annual Winnipeg Police Half-Marathon Kick-Off Tomorrow
Winnipeg, MB – The kick-off for the 13th Annual Winnipeg Police Service Half Marathon takes place tomorrow.
The kick-off starts at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, February 6, at the Canadian Cancer Society on 193 Sherbrook St.
There will be many dignitaries in attendance:
- Minister of Sport, Honorable Rochelle Squires
- Mayor Brian Bowman
- Chief Danny Symth, Winnipeg Police Service
- Mark McDonald, Executive Director of the Canadian Cancer Society in Manitoba
- Connor Thompson, Winnipeg Police Service
- Robert Smith, Race Committee Member
Spencer Fernando, MyToba News