13-Year-Old Winnipeg Girl Missing

WINNIPEG, MB – The Winnipeg Police are asking for the public’s help finding missing 13-year-old female Kierra Hather.

Hather was last seen in the West End of Winnipeg in the evening of October 18, 2017.

Hather is described as Indigenous in appearance, 5’5″, medium build with medium length straight brown hair and brown eyes. Hather was last seen wearing a white jacket with black stripes, black leggings and black shoes.

Police are concerned about Hather’s well-being, and ask anyone with information regarding her location to contact the Winnipeg Police Service Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.

A photo of Hather is below:

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News

Photo – Winnipeg Police Services