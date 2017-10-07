12-Year-Old Steals Car, Crashes It Into Brandon Transit Bus

BRANDON, MB – A 12-year-old Brandon resident has been charged with theft of a motor vehicle and numerous traffic offences.

Around 3:30 pm on Friday, Brandon Police received reports that a 2011 Lincoln MKS was stolen from the 300 block of 4th St.

The vehicle traveled East on Princess Ave, and moments later it sped through a red light at 20th St. and Princess Avenue, where it hit a northbound transit bus. The bus then crashed into a building at the northwest corner of the intersection.

The building suffered structural damage, and the bus had to be left there overnight to prevent the building from collapsing.

The bus is expected to be moved later today, the residents of an upstairs residence had to be relocated for safety.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News