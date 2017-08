WINNIPEG, MB – The oldest standing Icelandic Lutheran Church in the country has been vandalized.

The Grund Frelsis Lutheran Church near Baldur, Manitoba was broken into late Sunday or early Monday.

A plaster statue of Jesus was damaged, a Bible stand was broken, obscenities were written in the guest book and there were beer cans on the floor.

The church was built in 1899.

Hal Anderson, MyToba News

Photo – File