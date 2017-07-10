banner20

12 Wins in a Row for Manitoba

Kevin Klein
Posted: July 10th at 10:00am lacrosse, Featured, SPORTS

WINNIPEG, MB. – The Manitoba Blizzard and Saskatchewan SWAT finished up their weekend set Sunday afternoon in Saskatoon. The Blizzard ran their winning streak to 12 straight and finished their road schedule with a 9-1 record as they downed the SWAT 8-6.

The win was the Blizzard’s 16th of the season, setting a new best for regular season wins, surpassing the 15 they had in 2016. The 9 road wins are also a franchise best. The previous mark was 7 wins away from “The Icebox” in 2015.

The home side opened the scoring on a Wyatt Haux goal a little over 4 minutes into the contest. The Blizzard would pick up the next 3 goals as Colin Poitras, Jared Courchene and Loel Asham staked Manitoba to a 3-1 lead after 20 minutes.

Asham’s second goal of the day gave the Blizz Boys a three-goal edge just four minutes into the second period. Kallen Currie drew the Swat to within two nearly a minute later. Kelson Borisenko restored the three-goal margin with his first of three goals. Matthew Cromie pulled the SWAT to within a pair again with 6-and-a-half minutes to play. Borisenko picked up his second to make it a 6-3 game, however, Arliss McCloy would again draw his club to within a pair of goals with just 3:28 left. The Blizzard led 6-4 after two periods.

The SWAT would score twice to even the game at 6-apiece as Tanner Deck scored with 9 minutes to play and Cromie followed up with the tying goal with 7:41 to play. The game stayed even until the 16:31 mark when Asham notched his third goal. Borisenko supplied the dagger with 2:24 to play to give the Blizzard their 16th win of the campaign.

The Blizzard take a 4-point lead on the Red Deer Rampage in the North Division standings. The Rampage play the St. Albert Crude later tonight

The Blizzard conclude the regular season with a pair of games versus the Rockyview Silvertips on Saturday, July 15th at 7:30 PM and Sunday, July 16th at noon at “The Icebox”.

Tom Hallick for MyToba News

