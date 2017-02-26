11 People Crossed Manitoba Border This Weekend

WINNIPEG, MB – 11 people illegally crossed the Manitoba-US border over the weekend.

According to Reeve Greg Janzen, Seven asylum seekers crossed on Saturday, four on Sunday.

The number of asylum seekers has increased so far in 2017, in part due to fears that deportations in America will be increased.

The increase in new arrivals has put strain on settlement services such as Welcome Place, who received increased provincial funding last week.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News