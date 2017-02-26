11 People Crossed Manitoba Border This Weekend
WINNIPEG, MB – 11 people illegally crossed the Manitoba-US border over the weekend.
According to Reeve Greg Janzen, Seven asylum seekers crossed on Saturday, four on Sunday.
The number of asylum seekers has increased so far in 2017, in part due to fears that deportations in America will be increased.
The increase in new arrivals has put strain on settlement services such as Welcome Place, who received increased provincial funding last week.
Spencer Fernando, MyToba News
Why don’t we close the border crossings at Emerson and fire the RCMP ,if anyone can just walk in? The money saved from their wages could be used to support the illegals,makes sense to me !!!!!! Why have a border if we dont protect it or our own citizens.
The word “illegal” must have a different meaning when used in reference to refugees or the jails would be severely overcrowded. Breaking the law typically has consequences.