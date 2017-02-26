banner20

11 People Crossed Manitoba Border This Weekend

Spencer Fernando
Posted: February 26th at 6:00pm Featured, NEWS, manitoba

WINNIPEG, MB – 11 people illegally crossed the Manitoba-US border over the weekend.

According to Reeve Greg Janzen, Seven asylum seekers crossed on Saturday, four on Sunday.

The number of asylum seekers has increased so far in 2017, in part due to fears that deportations in America will be increased.

The increase in new arrivals has put strain on settlement services such as Welcome Place, who received increased provincial funding last week.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News

Tags: , , ,
Spencer Fernando is a columnist and reporter for MyToba News. You can read more of Spencer’s writing at his website SpencerFernando.com
Related Posts

2 Comments

  • Rachel Leonard says:
    February 26, 2017 at 7:00 pm

    Why don’t we close the border crossings at Emerson and fire the RCMP ,if anyone can just walk in? The money saved from their wages could be used to support the illegals,makes sense to me !!!!!! Why have a border if we dont protect it or our own citizens.

    Reply
  • DAVID MEYER says:
    February 27, 2017 at 12:37 pm

    The word “illegal” must have a different meaning when used in reference to refugees or the jails would be severely overcrowded. Breaking the law typically has consequences.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.