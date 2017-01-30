Over 1 million Sign Petition in UK To Halt Trump

Kevin Klein
Posted: January 30th at 1:00pm International, Featured, NEWS

WORLD NEWS – Over 1 million people have signed a petition urging Britain to withdraw an invitation for U.S President Donald Trump to visit London and dine with Queen Elizabeth.

Sarah Charlton has more information in this Reuters News video report.

-Kevin Klein, MyToba News

    6 Comments

    • Gerald Rheault says:
      January 30, 2017 at 1:19 pm

      Donald Trump is an ambarrassment to the free world and should not be invited to visit London and dine with the Queen .

    • Sunny says:
      January 30, 2017 at 4:47 pm

      Why doesn’t the Queen deal with this? it’s her invitation?

    • Brenda McKenzie says:
      January 30, 2017 at 5:08 pm

      If the President does get re-elected for a second term then it would be appropriate to visit Buckingham Palace – not before. He needs to prove himself worthy first.

    • B. McKenzie says:
      January 30, 2017 at 5:14 pm

      If the President does get re-elected for a second term, then it would be appropriate to visit Buckingham Palace – not before. He needs to prove himself worthy first.

    • Fred Ronge says:
      January 31, 2017 at 11:28 am

      Trump got elected to be the leader of his country. Not everybody might like the results of the election or Trump himself, he is the President of the USA and it is only befitting for the Queen and Trump to meet at her pleasure. Please respect the ultimate courtesy of the leaders of both countries.

