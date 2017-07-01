$1.2 Million for Habitat

WINNIPEG, MB. – To celebrate Canada 150, the governments of Canada and Manitoba are investing $1.2 million to help more Manitobans become homeowners through Habitat for Humanity’s Carter Work Project.

Minister Scott Fielding and Doug Eyolfson, member of Parliament for Charleswood-St. James-Assiniboia-Headlingley, announced the funding through the Investment in Affordable Housing (IAH) extension agreement.

“Habitat provides such an effective model in home ownership and creates pride and confidence by giving people the opportunity to build their own home,” said Fielding at the Winnipeg build site in St. James. “Safe housing lifts people up, helps families succeed and builds healthy communities. Manitobans are excited to volunteer with this valuable project to address poverty and homelessness as part of Canada’s 150th birthday.”

The 34th Carter Work Project will build 150 homes for Canada’s 150th anniversary July 9 to 14. Former U.S. president Jimmy Carter and his wife, Rosalynn, will participate in Winnipeg and Edmonton.

This announcement is truly unprecedented and demonstrates the government of Canada’s firm commitment to helping Canadians in need meet their housing needs.” said Eyolfson, on behalf of the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister responsible for the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC). “Our government is proud to contribute to the largest build in Habitat Canada history and we look forward to continuing our strong relationships with our valued partners.”

The joint funding is part of a 2016 agreement of $90 million over two years between the Manitoba government and Government of Canada through CMHC.

“Habitat Manitoba’s commitment to the Carter Work Project is to construct 25 new homes and we could not possibly meet that objective without this financial support from the federal and provincial governments,” said Sandy Hopkins, CEO of Habitat for Humanity Manitoba. “Our total investment to build the 25 homes is about $6.5 million but that investment will generate over $40 million in value to society over the next 50 years, in today’s dollars.”

Habitat for Humanity Manitoba will build 21 new homes in Winnipeg, two in Portage la Prairie and two in Brandon. It selects qualifying families willing to contribute up to 500 volunteer hours of sweat equity in the construction of their home and sells them homes at fair market value. It holds the mortgage at zero interest, requires no down payment and bases repayment on a percentage of annual income.

Since 1984, the Carter Work Project has drawn nearly 100,000 volunteers in 14 countries to build, renovate and repair more than 4,000 homes. The Carters held the first Canadian build in Winnipeg in 1993. Details of the 2017 project are available at www.habitat.mb.ca.

Government of Manitoba

File Photo