Examining The Walking Dead: Is it Legal to Kill Zombies?

The Walking Dead is by far one of the most popular TV shows on the air these days. When the season 6 premier was released, 19.5 million viewers eagerly watched, which pretty obscene, considering that the 17.3 million viewers of last season’s premier made it a record-breaker, too. In the past, some people have kicked around the concept of whether actions in the show would be considered legal, but it’s really irrelevant, since the civilized world has mostly ended. There are no real police forces, even though a certain deputy leads a group of survivors, and a handful of officers formed their own team a while back. There also aren’t any courts, judges, or lawyers. Each group of survivors does its own thing. However, this year, the show’s creators released a spinoff called “Fear the Walking Dead.” It does not follow the comic book that the original show is based on, but most importantly, it centers on a time when the zombie apocalypse is just beginning. In other words, legality actually matters, because the judicial system is still somewhat in place at the start of it.

First off, scientists seem to concur that the human body can’t move if only the brainstem functions. This means that the zombies depicted on TWD, FTWD, and other flicks can’t actually exist in that form.

Ignoring science, if they did exist, zombies would technically be considered medically and legally dead. There are two main classifications that can qualify someone as being dead, according to the Uniform Determination of Death Act.

Irreversible cessation of circulatory and respiratory functions; or Irreversible cessation of all functions of the entire brain, including the brain stem.

Because zombies are already legally dead, killing one cannot be considered murder, but dozens of other charges may be filed. The spinoff series, FTWD, is based in California, a personal injury lawyer in Santa Ana states, that the laws protect corpses from mutilation. The act is considered a felony, punishable by up to three years in prison. It’s also worth noting that there are no allowances for imminent danger in regard to corpse mutilation. It’s not like murder, where it’s lawful to defend oneself using fatal force. While a judge and jury may have sympathy for an individual who “mutilates a corpse” in self-defense, there aren’t any laws to protect the victim of an attack in this scenario. Additionally, there is a litany of weapons-related charges that may apply, including carrying a concealed weapon, illegal possession, and discharging a weapon within city limits. Depending on the severity of the charge, it could be a misdemeanor or a felony. On the low end, a charge might result in one year of imprisonment, but the sentence could be up to 20 years for more severe charges.

Killing an infected companion would likely be considered murder. Throughout the series, multiple characters discover that they are infected, though have not yet become zombies. With no medicine available to cure the virus, and bites being incredibly painful, if not fatal on their own, the most merciful thing to do might be to either assist the companion in suicide, or outright kill the infected individual. Both are illegal, and there is no statute of limitations on murder. In other words, the penalty for offing a zombie is next to nothing, but if you kill your friend out of compassion, and law is later restored, you may well be looking at life in prison. While this scenario is highly unlikely with Rick’s group, those in the California-based FTWD group could be imprisoned later… that is if we didn’t know that it was a prequel to TWD, and that the whole country totally falls to shambles. The same thing can be said for incurable illnesses. Although California’s governor recently signed “The End of Life Act,” making physician-assisted suicide legal, it wouldn’t apply here because the characters can’t go through the proper channels to get approval, even if there was a physician available.

Thankfully, none of this will ever come into play- not just because it’s fictional and totally improbable, but also because the government already has a strategy for handling the zombie apocalypse, if it should ever begin to unfold. If it did occur, it’s quite-likely that the statute of limitations would have passed for most crimes, long before charges could be pressed.