Congratulations to our #TriviaTuesday winner for August 23rd.

G.e. Anema, @luckeeme3 on Twitter, wins a $20 gift card to Domino’s Pizza.

She correctly answered Hal’s question: A now infamous comment by which Winnipeg Blue Bomber inspired The Banjo Bowl?

The answer is Troy Westwood.

Thanks for playing #TriviaTuesday.

Good luck on September 13th, 2016.