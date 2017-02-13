A Whopper Of A Year: RBI Profit Triples
WINNIPEG, MB. — Whoppers and Tim Bits are a perfect match according to the owner of the two companies.
Restaurant Brands International says sales tripled in 2016.
Net income jumped 233 per cent to $345.6-million for the year, which was worth $1.45 per share.
RBI’s gross revenue for 2016 totaled $4.15-billion, up year-over-year from $4.05-billion.
Tim Hortons was the stronger of the two.
The Canadian coffee company brought in $3-billion, while Burger King grossed $1.14-billion.
Burger King has 11 restaurants in Winnipeg, while Tim Hortons has 26 locations in the city.
—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News
Photo courtesy – Wikimedia