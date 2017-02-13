A Whopper Of A Year: RBI Profit Triples

Andrew McCrea
Posted: February 13th at 5:30pm BUSINESS

WINNIPEG, MB. — Whoppers and Tim Bits are a perfect match according to the owner of the two companies.

Restaurant Brands International says sales tripled in 2016.

Net income jumped 233 per cent to $345.6-million for the year, which was worth $1.45 per share.

RBI’s gross revenue for 2016 totaled $4.15-billion, up year-over-year from $4.05-billion.

Tim Hortons was the stronger of the two.

The Canadian coffee company brought in $3-billion, while Burger King grossed $1.14-billion.

Burger King has 11 restaurants in Winnipeg, while Tim Hortons has 26 locations in the city.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo courtesy – Wikimedia

