United Airlines Under Fire Over “Leggings-gate”

BUSINESS NEWS – United Airlines responds to a series of viral tweets that allege the company prohibited two girls from boarding a flight because they were wearing leggings, telling customers, “your leggings are welcome,” but not for special pass riders. Linda So has more information in this Reuters News video report. Kevin Klein, MyToba News

Kevin Klein is President and CEO of MyToba News. The former publisher and CEO of the Winnipeg Sun, Kevin has spent several years in Canadian media working in newspapers, radio and television. A proud and passionate citizen of Winnipeg and Manitoba, Kevin is excited to bring you news, pictures and information on the many wonderful charity groups in our province. If you have an event you want us to know about, email Kevin at kevin@mytoba.ca and follow him on Twitter @kevinkleinwpg.