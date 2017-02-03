Mytoba-Walt-6x60-ey

Uber CEO Quits Trump’s Advisory Group

BUSINESS NEWS – Uber Technologies Inc Chief Executive Officer Travis Kalanick, facing criticism from immigration advocates for serving on President Donald Trump’s business advisory group, quit the group on Thursday, the company said.

Jonah Green has more details in this Reuters News video report.

