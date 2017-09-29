Trump, Zuckerberg Face-Off Ahead of Russia Hearing

BUSINESS NEWS – President Trump and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg face off online as the social media giant prepares to hand congressional investigators 3,000 political ads that it says were likely purchased by Russian entities during and after last year’s presidential contest. Jane Lanhee Lee has more information in this Reuters News video report. Kevin Klein, MyToba News

