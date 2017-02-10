Mexico Avocado Growers Not Afraid of Trump

BUSINESS NEWS – Avocado farmers in the rolling hillside orchards of Mexico’s Michoacan state say U.S. President Donald Trump’s threats to tear up a trade deal could make one of America’s favourite snacks more expensive but doubt it will dent exports. David Pollard has more information in this Reuters News video report. -Kevin Klein, MyToba News

Kevin Klein is President and CEO of MyToba News. The former publisher and CEO of the Winnipeg Sun, Kevin has spent several years in Canadian media working in newspapers, radio and television. A proud and passionate citizen of Winnipeg and Manitoba, Kevin is excited to bring you news, pictures and information on the many wonderful charity groups in our province. If you have an event you want us to know about, email Kevin at kevin@mytoba.ca and follow him on Twitter @kevinkleinwpg.