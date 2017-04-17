The Fight for Luxury at the NYC Auto Show

BUSINESS NEWS – New offerings from Porsche, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Ford’s Lincoln and newcomer Genesis, a unit of Hyundai Motors, battled it out for attention in the upscale auto market as the New York International Auto Show kicks off. Conway G. Gittens has more information in this Reuters News video report. Kevin Klein, MyToba News

