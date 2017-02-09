Brazil Challenges Canada at WTO Over Bombardier Loans

BUSINESS NEWS – Brazil opened a formal complaint against Canada at the World Trade Organization on Wednesday, accusing the country of distorting the global aerospace industry with subsidies for planemaker Bombardier. Fred Katayama reports. Fred Katayama has more information in this Reuters News video report. -Kevin Klein, MyToba News

