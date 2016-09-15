Could Natural Gas Help Us Overcome Our Oil Addiction?

There are not many of us who wouldn’t hold our head in shame if someone asked us about our oil consumption. Without many viable alternatives to oil, many of us see gasoline as a necessary evil in our daily lives.

With population expectations to increase and global warming concerns on the rise, automakers are under the gun to come up with more alternative to fuel-run cars. Many attempts have fallen short, being too expensive or just downright inconvenient, sending many vehicles to the Langley used cars lot. Could the future of automobiles be natural gas? Is it possible that carmakers will trade in one form of gas for another?

The new hope on the car horizon is LNG. LNG or liquid natural gas is the likely replacement for oil consumption in the near future. Liquid natural gas is methane that is cooled to the point where it is transformed into a liquid that can be used in gas tanks.

The good news? If we can convert engines to LNG, there would be no shortage of supply. There is estimated to be enough LNG in the ground to fuel our energy needs by a fifth by the year 2020.

Working on both ends, the emissions caused by the use of natural gas could meet new carbon dioxide reduction goals quickly. Natural gas may also be the solution to our electrical needs as well. Replacing most coal plants, it is a viable way to meet the environmental targets for the future without any sacrifice by consumers.

The best part about natural gas is that it comes in more forms than just liquid. Therefore, if new technology can be invented to use gas in other forms, and converted easily, its use for energy may be limitless and pose new energy solutions for just about every aspect of our lives. That could have one of the biggest positive impacts on the environment to date.

Not only is natural gas showing promise for auto engines, but it is also a great substance for the use of oil. LNG converted to an oil substance; production is already underway for use in the auto industry as an engine oil.

Much less caustic to the environment, the supplies that we have are endless. The new technology will not only be more cost-friendly, but they will also likely open up a whole new job market, employing thousands and helping to curb our oil addiction.

With better oil substitutes, there will be less corrosion on engines, which will help them to run smoother and longer, extending the life of engines already in the market. That will cut down on waste and landfills. Using natural gas as a viable alternative to oil is a win-win situation all the way around.

With the chaotic nature of the Middle East where most of the production of oil is mined, it may also help us to stop the flow of money to those groups that pose a threat to the rest of the world. With most terrorist groups being heavily funded by the sale of oil, if there was an alternative, it may likely cut the funding activities to those who wish to do harm.

The Shell company is already leading the charge for big changes on the horizon. Developing new trials of 10W-30 oils based on new natural gas technology underway, replacing our oil need may be closer than we think.

Naysayers who believe that our oil addiction will lead to our demise are finding that even in a shortage of current energy supplies, creativity and ingenuity may just be able to help us to find better solutions.

The shortage of oil around the globe has led to a supply and demand crisis that has led many automotive manufacturers looking around for viable alternatives; natural gas is proving to be a great substitute in many ways.

Saving the environment and making the eradication of our reliance on oil a thing of the past, there is reason to believe that in the future shortages of oil will have no effect on our energy needs.

It is ironic that something under our nose, something as simple and abundant as natural gas, may be the solution to most of the energy problems forecasted for the future. An awesome molecule, it just may save us from ourselves and our oil addiction.