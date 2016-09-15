Your Childhood Called: It wants You to Drive these Cars

Do you remember the days when life was simple? When traveling was fun, and days were measured by enjoyment, not productivity? A few automakers have attempted to recreate that feeling in some of their new vehicle designs, and the results are nothing short of pure nostalgia. Take a moment to stash your pocketbook before you read on, or you just might find yourself the proud owner of one of these recreations of vintage toy cars, you won’t find in a Surrey used cars lot.

The Toytown Coupe

Little Tykes says that their Cozy Coup is ideal for children between the ages of 18 months and 5 years, but most kids outgrow it long before that. Thanks to the folks at Attitude Autos, those of legal driving age can sit behind the wheel of the illustrious tiny red and yellow car again. The best part- the coupe is roadworthy. Although it features all the fun details of the toy car, right down to red bolt covers on the white rims, it does not have a hole in the floorboard for your feet, (not even a removable one.) It’s gas-powered and can travel up to 70 miles per hour. It also has all the necessary safety gear, like airbags, to ensure the trip is a secure as it is fun. The company that designed the car is based in Oxfordshire, England, and generally focuses on vehicle restorations and unique modifications, but they’ll also design custom products upon request. According to John Bitmead, the car’s designer, this particular build was of personal inspiration, and most of the proceeds from its sale will go to charity.

Mario Kart Reimagined

Wouldn’t it be awesome to play Mario Kart in real life? Penzoil needed to come up with an innovative concept, to show consumers that they were still on the cutting-edge of technology, so they sponsored SXSW in 2014, and partnered with Nintendo to design Mario Kart Reimagined. In all fairness, it was go-karts on the track, not full-fledged racecars, but the concept was still pretty sweet. The go-karts were outfitted with RFID technology, and reported back to a central processing area. Drivers battled it out in Mario Kart style, avoiding RFID shells on the track, as well as infinity symbols, and aimed for those all-important power-ups. The track was part of a marketing scheme, so it was only available for the single event. However, it was wildly successful, and it won’t be too surprising if one of the companies involved revives it in the future. The concept was put together quickly, in just four months, and lawyers put the kibosh on including slippery banana peels and projectiles. Fingers are crossed that they’ll find a safe workaround and include those if Mario Kart Reimagined gets a second chance.

Life-Size Hot Wheels

It’s impossible to imagine a childhood without Hot Wheels cars, but the designs are so far-fetched, it would be crazy for designers to turn them into full-size drivable models. Apparently, there are plenty of custom automakers who do it anyway. Dozens of road-worthy Hot Wheels cars exist, and they’re usually commissioned by the toymaker for marketing purposes. In an interview with CNN News, employees discuss the how they made Bad to the Blade. As a traditional Hot Wheels car, it’s designed for speed, and has wings like an airplane. The full-size (and drivable!) model is designed to be as similar as possible to the original, which can race at up to 200 miles per hour, even upside down. A second model, the Bone Shaker has also been produced, and it looks more like something one of Gotham City’s supervillains would drive. Outfitted with a massive chrome skull on the grill, and bony hands clutching the headlights, Bone Shaker is sure to send shivers down the spines of fellow commuters. The theme is carried through the inside of the roadster as well, with a red-eyed skull on the clutch, and a skull and crossbones on the wheel.

The imagination knows no limits when it comes to recreating childhood nostalgia. The cars mentioned here are just the tip of the iceberg. There are roadworthy remakes of the Batmobile, the Ectomobile, James Bond’s fleet, and more. While few of us will ever be lucky enough to drive one in real life, perhaps just knowing that they exist is sufficient. They serve as proof that growing up is optional, and the magic of childhood is only an innovative thought away.