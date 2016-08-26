8 Best Car Accessories You Shouldn’t Be Without

If one of your New Year’s Resolutions was to be more prepared, more organized and more able to handle any challenge that comes your way, innovation in car accessories may be your biggest friend. There are so many new and cool accessories that can be found at the Richmond auto mall, for you to take along on your many adventures to fix any problem, you may not have a need for your AAA membership. Like something out of MacGyver, these new car-saving technological carry-ons can help you get out of any predicament, get you there safely, and save you money in the long run. These are the eight best car accessories that you shouldn’t travel anywhere without.

1. Jump Start Your Life

Okay maybe this little gadget won’t jumpstart your life, but it is about the closest thing to it. There are two things we can’t live without anymore, those are our transportation and our cell phone. The jump-start antigravity battery has a dual purpose. For less than one hundred dollars you can power-up both your SUV and your iPad should either run out of juice. Coming with both jumper cables, USB cables, and a laptop cable just in case, this handy little saver can get you on your way in no time. Simply power it up, and it will re-power up those things you can’t live without.

2. Use Your Car More “Smart”

What is more dangerous than talking on a cell phone when driving? Not much. This fantastic new gadget will save you from reaching down to make a call. The Mpow Steamboat FM Transmitter can give any car the technology of Bluetooth. Not all of us are lucky enough to have a new car with all the bells and whistles. The Mpow allows you to stream your music for a more enjoyable ride or talk hands-free. What used to cost hundreds to have installed, is now just a drop in the bucket at less than $40.

3. Recording Camera

“But officer, I didn’t run the red light!” Ever been caught in that situation? Never have to be again with this recording camera. Not only can it be your best proof, but it can also capture those moments in the back during long trips. Don’t let there ever be a dispute about what happened during an accident, the proof is right there for your protection. At just $15 that is a small price to pay for your safety.

4. New Headlights Without a New Car

Can’t afford a new car? You shouldn’t have to sacrifice your safety. 3M’s headlight restoration kit can have you seeing clearly again. Don’t sacrifice your sight at night or during in climate weather. This restoration kit will have you seeing like new at all times of the day.

5. Who Doesn’t Want a Driving Assistant?

We could all use an assistant in our lives, right? The Automatic App And Scanner can tap into your car’s diagnostic port to see why your check engine light is on. Serving a dual purpose, you will instantly know if it is something you have to address immediately, or if you can wait a couple of miles to fix. The scanner can also help you connect to the authorities if you are in an accident, or you need assistance in an emergency. Saving you hundreds in unnecessary auto mechanic fees, this gadget is less than $100 and gives you all the information you need to be streamed to your smartphone to boot.

6. Expandable Rear View Mirror

An excellent way to get a better picture of what is going on behind you, it can also save you from high beam glare at night. An expandable mirror is always best to get an overall view of things you can’t see. Nothing can hide from your range of site. At just $25 it is well worth the additional coverage.

7. RESQME’s Window And Seat Belt Cutter

Most of us keep a tool to cut through the window or the seatbelt if we need to escape our car quickly, but do you know where it is? Having it on your keychain will ensure that you never have to worry that it is out of reach, or that you have to search for it. Time will be of the essence in an emergency. Having it at your disposal will increase your odds of survival. For less than $20, it can also save you in someone else’s car.

8. Fix A Flat

A car flat never happen at home or as you pull into the gas station. They only occur at high speeds on the highway or secluded roads at night. Make sure that you get to safety without having to put yourself at danger, changing a tire, with a can of Fix A Flat. Keep one in your trunk instead of waiting to pick one up after the fact.

These easy gadgets will ensure your safety in an emergency and all under $100, they are the best way to resolve to be prepared when you head out on the road in 2016.