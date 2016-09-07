Professional Content Writers vs. Industry Experts: Who Should You Hire?

“How can you write compelling niche articles if you are not a photographer, coder, or blacksmith?” – I get this question a lot.

And, to be honest, I totally understand my clients’ suspicion. That is a legitimate question. After all, how can someone, with no experience or degree in that industry, write valuable, in-depth content?

My answer: I can do it because that’s my job. As passionate and dedicated you are to your business, an experienced professional content writer is equally devoted to writing great pieces.

If you run a business, you might think it’s better to hire an industry expert to take on content writing. While industry experts have their advantages, working with a professional Niche content writer might suit your needs best.

Let’s explore.

Professional Writers vs. Industry Experts

It goes without saying that your business can benefit from the knowledge and expertise of an industry expert. Your niche might be super technical and not that accessible to everyone. Your audience might be highly educated, and you need to provide in-depth content to keep it engaged. After all, a lawyer is more versed and up to date with the latest industry news than a content writer.

But, the problem is that, while industry experts have all the information your audience needs, most of them are not great writers. Of course, you want your articles to be packed with helpful information, but you also don’t want them to turn off your prospects. You need well-written, in-depth articles that are accurate and easy to read. Unfortunately, more often than not, industry experts can’t meet all of your needs.

So, what can you do?

Don’t worry. When it comes to content writing, you can have your cake and eat it too.

Why You Should Work with a Professional Content Writer

While industry experts can certainly be a great addition to your business, a content writer can bring a lot more to the table. Here are free reasons why you should work with a professional to provide a writing service.

They Are Skilled Researchers

A professional writer can create content on a variety of subjects. With a black belt in research and a gold medal in analytical thinking, they can craft authoritative articles that can boost your company’s rankings and visibility.

“But, doesn’t Google value in-depth articles more than superficial ones? Maybe it’s better to work with an industry expert,” you might be thinking. And you’d be right…partially.

Here’s the thing: what Google rewards is long articles, around 2,000-3,000 words. It’s very likely that an industry expert would not be that excited about the prospect of writing long pieces. More than that, they might not know how to structure the article to make it both valuable and enticing.

Mad Writing Skills

A professional content writer will bring a level of skills that you can rarely find in an industry expert. Even if they love writing, the requirements vary from task to task. There’s one thing to create content for your company’s blog and a completely different thing to create copy for your landing pages. A skilled writer can wear many different creative hats and can assist with all of your content writing and copywriting needs.

Flexibility

Professional content writers can adapt their writing to meet the needs of a wide variety of audiences. They will do research to understand your business’s personality and your audience’s needs and motivations. Then, they will create content that is sure to resonate with both your customers and your company’s tone and voice.

Pair Writers with Industry Experts for the Best Results

Even though a professional content writer might fit your marketing needs better than an industry expert, that doesn’t mean that you can’t combine their powers. Here’s how:

Interviews

One of the best ways to take advantage of industry experts’ knowledge is to ask your writers to interview them. Not only that you will get access to an insider’s perspective, but you will also be able to structure the acquired information in a well-written piece.

Quotes

One of the best ways to get valuable insights from industry experts is to ask quotes from them. This strategy will not only help you write dynamite content, but it will also give your piece some legitimacy.

Co-Write

Partner an industry expert with a writer who can create content on his behalf. By combining the expert’s knowledge with the writer’s skills, you will most definitely get some amazing pieces.

Creating quality content is one of the most important things you can do to improve your company’s ranking and build its visibility. Working with a content writing service can guarantee you a level of professionalism that is second to none.