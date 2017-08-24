Winnipeg’s dig! Magazine Going Out Of Print

WINNIPEG, MB. — Jazz Winnipeg says its 14-year-old dig! magazine is going out of print.

The publication will cease to exist after the next issue is released.

“We’re all incredibly proud of what we’ve accomplished with dig! The growth of Winnipeg’s jazz community over the past 14 years has been incredible and the magazine has been there to chronicle it all,” says Jazz Winnipeg Executive Director Lynne Stefanchuk.

“It’s been a rewarding project but the team has made the difficult decision to cease production.”

Since its first issue in October 2004, dig! has been centring local jazz artists and music, becoming an irreplaceable part of the jazz community.

The magazine, published bi-monthly, includes a calendar of local gigs, album reviews, and profile features.

Functioning as a way for both audiences and musicians to see a tangible record of the activity in the community, dig!’s value was apparent in its long run and the in the community’s support of the annual “Rent Party” to help offset the costs of printing the magazine.

“I have so enjoyed my years in the associate editor’s seat of dig! magazine. I can’t begin to count the things I have learned about jazz, about magazines, about the joy of putting small pieces together to create something beautiful,” says editor Charlene Diehl.

“We have a vibrant jazz community, and it has been a delight to meet so many enthusiasts – both musicians and audiences. I’m sad to step away, but eager to tackle new projects!”

The end of dig! doesn’t mean Winnipeg has seen the last of the team behind the magazine – everyone involved will be working on independent projects in the coming months.

Jazz Winnipeg will continue to give a voice to and support the city’s jazz scene through digital features and other new media hosted on their own website, rolling out later this fall.

—MyToba News

Photo – File