Royal Canoe releases new album

One of Winnipeg’s most prominent bands, Royal Canoe, has just released its third full-length studio album.

On Friday, September 16, the Juno-nominated indie pop band dropped Something Got Lost Between Here and the Orbit.

The album came together over two years of writing and recording between tours. They worked with producer Ben Allen (Gnarls Barkley, Animal Collective, Deerhunter) who concentrated their sound on rhythm and vocals.

The album is available at royalcanoe.com.

— MyToba Arts