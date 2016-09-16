An evening with the Bickersons at WECC

Spend an evening with The Bickersons on November 26 as they share their songs of love, heartache, and dysfunction. Inspired by the 1940s radio comedy sketch series, The Bickersons is about a married couple who spent most of their life together in a constant verbal war.

Three partners in life and music—Last Ditch on the Left, Jess Reimer & Jeremy Hamm, and Nation of Two—come together to play covers and original songs from all stages of love. Peppered with personal anecdotes of their own journeys through love and heartache, this show will be a funny, touching trip through the ups and downs of life and love.

An Evening with The Bickersons

Thursday November 26, 2016 @ The West End Cultural Centre

Doors 7:15 pm | Show 8:00 pm

Tickets: $12 in advance

Tickets available now

Available at the West End Cultural Centre, Ticketfly,

Into The Music and Music Trader

— West End Cultural Centre