Wednesday's Top Clip: zero gravity phone case
Posted on Wed, August 24, 2016 at 7:39am by MyToba.ca in Featured, Videos with 1 Comment on Wednesday's Top Clip: zero gravity phone case

Check out the latest in cellphone case technology.
Not zero gravity. It’s called negative pressure in science, or as the common folk say, SUCTION.
True zero gravity would be something innovative as the case would float or hoover and these guys would have revolutionized life as we now know it.
Could you imagine no more ropes, elevators, zero gravity. Transportation over terrain previously impossible, zero gravity. No more booster rockets for space flight, the list goes on, and on.
Great, instead of one suction cup, there’s foam filled with lots of little little holes doing the same thing.
According to these guys, my ladder is a anti-gravity device. Look I’m standing 1-8 feet off the ground, defying gravity. Nice try. Let’s at least try for something a little impressive like a item that will adhere to rough surfaces, grit or sand, and smooth, and irregular levels of surface, and not be a “magnet”, or velcro.
Sorry, back to the drawing board, suction cups whether large or small, been there, done that, along with tape, cling wrap, silly putty,ect.