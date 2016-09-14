Video of the Day: Remembering Kroppy Posted on Wed, September 14, 2016 at 7:24am by MyToba.ca in Featured, Videos with No Comments on Video of the Day: Remembering Kroppy Tweet Like Plus Pin It Share Check out the emotional return of Len Kropioski to the MTS Centre following his brief medical absence. Len passed away Tuesday at the age of 98. Related PostsLifelong Jets fan and war vet Len Kropioski (Kroppy) diesVideo of the Day: Motorbike MadnessTuesday’s top clip: When neither of you actually wants to pay the billFriday’s Top Clip: Taylor Swift and Pheobe Buffay sing “Smelly Cat” Tags: 98 year old, Kroppy, Kroppy died, kroppy video, Len Kropioski, video of the day