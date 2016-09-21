Video of the Day: Lion King Cam Posted on Wed, September 21, 2016 at 7:48am by MyToba.ca in Featured, Videos with No Comments on Video of the Day: Lion King Cam Tweet Like Plus Pin It Share We all know about the Kiss Cam – but what about the Lion King Cam? Check out this video from an Atlanta Braves game! It is bound to make you smile. Related PostsThursday’s Top Clip: Pizza Girl Kiss CamVideo of the Day: Remembering KroppyVideo of the Day: Kitten escapes deathVideo of the Day: Motorbike Madness Tags: kiss cam, lion king cam, video of the day