The Treble release world-travelling lyric video

The Treble has many miles under its belt. The five guys from Winnipeg have toured cross-Canada several times, have played internationally, and have released two EPs. They have played in clubs and arenas, sharing the stage with bands like Down With Webster, Hedley, and The Trews.

Their latest video, featuring the first single from their upcoming third EP, travels around the world. Pixelstick artists from around the world submitted photos for the video, allowing a glimpse of places like Kassel, Germany; Plymouth, England; St. Louis, Missouri; and Auckland, New Zealand.

— MyToba Arts