Winnipeg Band The Treble Releases Debut Album ‘Modernaires’

Winnipeg, MB – Winnipeg pop/rock band The Treble released their debut full-length album Modernaires over the weekend. The album features the single “Ten Thousand Floors,” as well as “Wherever You Go” for which they made a world-travelling video.

The five guys from Winnipeg have toured cross-Canada several times, have played internationally, and have released two EPs. They have played in clubs and arenas, sharing the stage with bands like Down With Webster, Hedley, and The Trews.

Modernaires is available for purchase on iTunes.

— E. Epp, MyToba News