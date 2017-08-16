Taylor Swift Wins Groping Trial Against Radio DJ

ENTERTAINMENT NEWS – Taylor Swift won a federal court trial on Monday, with the jury awarding her the symbolic $1 she had sought from a Colorado DJ she accused of grabbing her bare bottom during a photo shoot. Chris Dignam has more information in this Reuters News video report. KevinKlein, MyToba News

