Sunday's Top Clip: Doo-wop Celine Dion Posted on Sun, August 28, 2016 at 9:48am

A seriously catchy fifties doo-wop version of "My Heart Will Go On" – Celine Dion's Titanic hit – by Postmodern Jukebox featuring Mykal Kilgore.