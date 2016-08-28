Mytoba-Walt-6x60-ey

Sunday’s Top Clip: Doo-wop Celine Dion

A seriously catchy fifties doo-wop version of “My Heart Will Go On” – Celine Dion’s Titanic hit – by Postmodern Jukebox featuring Mykal Kilgore.

