SpaceLand 2 brings the party to downtown Winnipeg

In a vine-walled, intimate, under-used lot nestled between two downtown Winnipeg buildings in June, SpaceLand assembled bands, landscape architects, cutting edge video artists, comedians, and more for a pop-up party.

The creative and celebratory vibe ushered in a different urban experience for many. Was this really Winnipeg? Can we really look like this? Create like this? Party like this? The answer: yes. And the flood of social media showed there was an appetite to do it again.

So Head In The Sand has joined forces with Winnipop and they are teaming up again with Manitoba Music for SpaceLand 2: a friendly takeover of the same Portage Avenue lot on Saturday, September 24. The urban space between Edmonton and Kennedy streets will be transformed to host a night of live music, video projections, comedians, food trucks, and more.

Winnipeg bands

Bringing the best part of big music festivals into an intimate central setting, SpaceLand 2’s stellar music lineup highlights homegrown music, including acclaimed hip hop party crew The Lytics, the sweaty dance rhythms of Attica Riots, rap triumvirate 3Peat, DJ favourite Mama Cutsworth, electronic pop/R&B outfit ATLAAS, witty internet rapper SMRT, idiosyncratic pop outfit Touching—the new project from Head In The Sand henchman Michael Falk, plus Saskatoon party-starting DJ The Gaff.

Step into another dimension

New for SpaceLand 2 is a collaboration with Synonym Art Consultation’s Wall-to-Wall Mural & Culture Festival featuring visual artwork from their latest exhibition Cohesive Devices.

A nod to the classic games at the Magicland arcade that once brought youth downtown, SpaceLand also references our city’s abundance of wide open space, and our history of under-using that space. Inspired by the famed SXSW lot parties that dot the Austin landscape at the massive music mecca, Manitoba Association of Landscape Architects rounds out the team to help create a unique physical experience for visitors, based on the mutual themes of Space Invaders and stepping into another dimension.

How to SpaceLand

SpaceLand doors fling open at 4PM on Saturday, June 24. The first act hits the stage at 5PM and the party keeps going until 2AM. Tickets are on sale now for $20 (early bird price) via www.myshowpass.com/spaceland-2/

— Manitoba Music