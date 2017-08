Princess Diana’s Revelations to be Aired on British TV

ENTERTAINMENT NEWS – British broadcaster Channel 4 will televise private tapes of the late Princess Diana ahead of the 20th anniversary of her death. Saskia O’Donoghue has more information in this Reuters News video report. Kevin Klein, MyToba News

Kevin Klein is President and CEO of MyToba News. The former publisher and CEO of the Winnipeg Sun, Kevin has spent several years in Canadian media working in newspapers, radio and television. A proud and passionate citizen of Winnipeg and Manitoba, Kevin is excited to bring you news, pictures and information on the many wonderful charity groups in our province. If you have an event you want us to know about, email Kevin at kevin@mytoba.ca and follow him on Twitter @kevinkleinwpg.