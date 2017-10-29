Trailer: Helen Mirren Stars In Winchester Movie

Andrew McCrea
WINNIPEG, MB. — Helen Mirren stars in the upcoming movie Winchester: The House That Ghosts Built.

The story about the Winchester Mystery House, a mansion in San Jose, California, is real.

A psychic told Sarah Winchester the home was haunted and she had to keep building it to confuse the spirits.

The ghosts were supposedly victims who had been killed by Winchester rifles.

Winchester: The House That Ghosts Built is due in cinemas on February 2nd, 2018.

