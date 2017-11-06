Hulk Smash At Weekend Box Office
WINNIPEG, MB. — It was a Hulk smash at the weekend box office.
Thor: Ragnarok debuted with a domestic take of $121-million over its first three days.
Factor in global totals and Thor has already raked in $427-million.
The film arrived with critical acclaim and a 92 per cent ‘Certified Fresh’ rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
It cost $180-million to produce.
Bad Moms, Good Show
The Bad Moms sequel, a Christmas outing, debuted with $17-million.
It cost $28-million to produce.
There wasn’t much movement elsewhere at the box office ahead of the busy Christmas season.
The top 10 box office numbers from the weekend follow below:
|Now
|Prev
|Film
|Gross
|Week #
|1
|—
|Thor: Ragnarok
|$121-million
|New
|2
|—
|A Bad Moms Christmas
|$17-million
|New
|3
|1
|Jigsaw
|$6.7-million
|2
|4
|2
|Tyler Perry’s Boo 2! A Madea Halloween
|$4.7-million
|3
|5
|3
|Geostorm
|$3-million
|3
|6
|4
|Happy Death Day
|$2.8-million
|4
|7
|6
|Thank You for Your Service (2017)
|$2.3-million
|2
|8
|5
|Blade Runner 2049
|$2.2-million
|5
|9
|7
|Only The Brave
|$1.9-million
|3
|10
|11
|Let there be Light
|$1.6-million
|2
—Andrew McCrea, MyToba Movies
Photo – Walt Disney