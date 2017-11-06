Hulk Smash At Weekend Box Office

Andrew McCrea
WINNIPEG, MB. — It was a Hulk smash at the weekend box office.

Thor: Ragnarok debuted with a domestic take of $121-million over its first three days.

Factor in global totals and Thor has already raked in $427-million.

The film arrived with critical acclaim and a 92 per cent ‘Certified Fresh’ rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

It cost $180-million to produce.

Bad Moms, Good Show

The Bad Moms sequel, a Christmas outing, debuted with $17-million.

It cost $28-million to produce.

There wasn’t much movement elsewhere at the box office ahead of the busy Christmas season.

The top 10 box office numbers from the weekend follow below:

Now Prev Film Gross Week #
1 Thor: Ragnarok $121-million New
2 A Bad Moms Christmas $17-million New
3 1 Jigsaw $6.7-million 2
4 2 Tyler Perry’s Boo 2! A Madea Halloween $4.7-million 3
5 3 Geostorm $3-million 3
6 4 Happy Death Day $2.8-million 4
7 6 Thank You for Your Service (2017) $2.3-million 2
8 5 Blade Runner 2049 $2.2-million 5
9 7 Only The Brave $1.9-million 3
10 11 Let there be Light $1.6-million 2

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba Movies

Photo – Walt Disney

