Andrew McCrea’s Winnipeg Movie Roundup For April 21st

WINNIPEG, MB. — Here are all the new movies opening at the box office in Winnipeg on Friday, April 21st, 2017.

They are listed in alphabetical order.

An American Dream

From: Independent

Director: Ken Finkleman

Starring: Diana Bentley, Shiloh Blondel, Jan Caruana

Where in Winnipeg: Towne 8

Production Budget: Unknown

Runtime: 90 minutes

Official Synopsis: A cheerfully gullible college graduate embarks on a journey into adulthood that whisks him into the insanity of 21st century America, where he is beset by a parade of gun-crazed zealots, paranoid government agents, fundamentalist preachers and reality TV hucksters.

Rotten Tomatoes: No consensus available

Born in China

From: Disneynature/Chuan Films

Director: Chuan Lu

Starring: John Krasinski, Xun Zhou

Where in Winnipeg: SilverCity St. Vital

Production Budget: Unknown

Runtime: 76 minutes

Official Synopsis: Venturing into the wilds of China, Born in China captures intimate moments with a panda bear and her growing cub, a young golden monkey who feels displaced by his baby sister, and a mother snow leopard struggling to raise her two cubs.

Rotten Tomatoes: 86%

Free Fire

From: StudioCanal UK

Director: Ben Wheatley

Starring: Sharlto Copley, Brie Larson, Armie Hammer

Where in Winnipeg: Polo Park

Production Budget: $10-million

Runtime: 90 minutes

Official Synopsis: Set in Boston in 1978, a meeting in a deserted warehouse between two gangs turns into a shootout and a game of survival.

Rotten Tomatoes: 73%

Maudie

From: Mongrel Media

Director: Aisling Walsh

Starring: Ethan Hawke, Sally Hawkins, Kari Matchett

Where in Winnipeg: Grant Park

Production Budget: Unknown

Runtime: 115 minutes

Official Synopsis: An arthritic Nova Scotia woman works as a housekeeper while she hones her skills as an artist and eventually becomes a beloved figure in the community.

Rotten Tomatoes: 91%

Ozzy

From: 90 minutes

Director: Alberto Rodríguez, Nacho La Casa

Starring: Guillermo Romero, Dani Rovira, José Mota

Where in Winnipeg: Towne 8

Production Budget: Unknown

Runtime: 90 minutes

Official Synopsis: When his family goes on vacation, a young dog finds himself at a dog prison where he must escape with the help of his new friends.

Rotten Tomatoes: No consensus available

Phoenix Forgotten

From: Cinelou Films

Director: Justin Barber

Starring: Florence Hartigan, Luke Spencer Roberts, Chelsea Lopez

Where in Winnipeg: Polo Park

Production Budget: Unknown

Runtime: 80 minutes

Official Synopsis: 20 years after three teenagers disappeared in the wake of mysterious lights appearing above Phoenix, Arizona, unseen footage from that night has been discovered, chronicling the final hours of their fateful expedition.

Rotten Tomatoes: No consensus avaialble

The Lost City of Z

From: Amazon Studios, Bleecker Street

Director: James Gray

Starring: Charlie Hunnam, Robert Pattinson, Sienna Miller

Where in Winnipeg: Grant Park

Production Budget: Unknown

Runtime: 141 minutes

Official Synopsis: A true-life drama, centering on British explorer Col. Percival Fawcett, who disappeared while searching for a mysterious city in the Amazon in the 1920s.

Rotten Tomatoes: 89%

The Promise

From: Open Road Films

Director: Terry George

Starring: Oscar Isaac, Charlotte Le Bon, Christian Bale

Where in Winnipeg: Grant Park, SilverCity St. Vital

Production Budget: $100-million

Runtime: 132 minutes

Official Synopsis: Set during the last days of the Ottoman Empire, The Promise follows a love triangle between Michael, a brilliant medical student, the beautiful and sophisticated Ana, and Chris – a renowned American journalist based in Paris.

Rotten Tomatoes: 41%

Their Finest

From: Lionsgate

Director: Lone Scherfig

Starring: Gemma Arterton, Sam Claflin, Bill Nighy

Where in Winnipeg: Grant Park

Production Budget: Unknown

Runtime: 117 minutes

Official Synopsis: A British film crew attempts to boost morale during World War II by making a propaganda film after the Blitzkrieg.

Rotten Tomatoes: 90%

Unforgettable

From: Warner Bros.

Director: Denise Di Novi

Starring: Rosario Dawson, Katherine Heigl, Geoff Stults

Where in Winnipeg: Polo Park, SilverCity St. Vital, McGillivray

Production Budget: $12-million

Runtime: 100 minutes

Official Synopsis: A woman sets out to make life hell for her ex-husband’s new wife.

Rotten Tomatoes: No consensus avaialble

