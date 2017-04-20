Andrew McCrea’s Winnipeg Movie Roundup For April 21st
WINNIPEG, MB. — Here are all the new movies opening at the box office in Winnipeg on Friday, April 21st, 2017.
They are listed in alphabetical order.
An American Dream
From: Independent
Director: Ken Finkleman
Starring: Diana Bentley, Shiloh Blondel, Jan Caruana
Where in Winnipeg: Towne 8
Production Budget: Unknown
Runtime: 90 minutes
Official Synopsis: A cheerfully gullible college graduate embarks on a journey into adulthood that whisks him into the insanity of 21st century America, where he is beset by a parade of gun-crazed zealots, paranoid government agents, fundamentalist preachers and reality TV hucksters.
Rotten Tomatoes: No consensus available
Born in China
From: Disneynature/Chuan Films
Director: Chuan Lu
Starring: John Krasinski, Xun Zhou
Where in Winnipeg: SilverCity St. Vital
Production Budget: Unknown
Runtime: 76 minutes
Official Synopsis: Venturing into the wilds of China, Born in China captures intimate moments with a panda bear and her growing cub, a young golden monkey who feels displaced by his baby sister, and a mother snow leopard struggling to raise her two cubs.
Rotten Tomatoes: 86%
Free Fire
From: StudioCanal UK
Director: Ben Wheatley
Starring: Sharlto Copley, Brie Larson, Armie Hammer
Where in Winnipeg: Polo Park
Production Budget: $10-million
Runtime: 90 minutes
Official Synopsis: Set in Boston in 1978, a meeting in a deserted warehouse between two gangs turns into a shootout and a game of survival.
Rotten Tomatoes: 73%
Maudie
From: Mongrel Media
Director: Aisling Walsh
Starring: Ethan Hawke, Sally Hawkins, Kari Matchett
Where in Winnipeg: Grant Park
Production Budget: Unknown
Runtime: 115 minutes
Official Synopsis: An arthritic Nova Scotia woman works as a housekeeper while she hones her skills as an artist and eventually becomes a beloved figure in the community.
Rotten Tomatoes: 91%
Ozzy
From: 90 minutes
Director: Alberto Rodríguez, Nacho La Casa
Starring: Guillermo Romero, Dani Rovira, José Mota
Where in Winnipeg: Towne 8
Production Budget: Unknown
Runtime: 90 minutes
Official Synopsis: When his family goes on vacation, a young dog finds himself at a dog prison where he must escape with the help of his new friends.
Rotten Tomatoes: No consensus available
Phoenix Forgotten
From: Cinelou Films
Director: Justin Barber
Starring: Florence Hartigan, Luke Spencer Roberts, Chelsea Lopez
Where in Winnipeg: Polo Park
Production Budget: Unknown
Runtime: 80 minutes
Official Synopsis: 20 years after three teenagers disappeared in the wake of mysterious lights appearing above Phoenix, Arizona, unseen footage from that night has been discovered, chronicling the final hours of their fateful expedition.
Rotten Tomatoes: No consensus avaialble
The Lost City of Z
From: Amazon Studios, Bleecker Street
Director: James Gray
Starring: Charlie Hunnam, Robert Pattinson, Sienna Miller
Where in Winnipeg: Grant Park
Production Budget: Unknown
Runtime: 141 minutes
Official Synopsis: A true-life drama, centering on British explorer Col. Percival Fawcett, who disappeared while searching for a mysterious city in the Amazon in the 1920s.
Rotten Tomatoes: 89%
The Promise
From: Open Road Films
Director: Terry George
Starring: Oscar Isaac, Charlotte Le Bon, Christian Bale
Where in Winnipeg: Grant Park, SilverCity St. Vital
Production Budget: $100-million
Runtime: 132 minutes
Official Synopsis: Set during the last days of the Ottoman Empire, The Promise follows a love triangle between Michael, a brilliant medical student, the beautiful and sophisticated Ana, and Chris – a renowned American journalist based in Paris.
Rotten Tomatoes: 41%
Their Finest
From: Lionsgate
Director: Lone Scherfig
Starring: Gemma Arterton, Sam Claflin, Bill Nighy
Where in Winnipeg: Grant Park
Production Budget: Unknown
Runtime: 117 minutes
Official Synopsis: A British film crew attempts to boost morale during World War II by making a propaganda film after the Blitzkrieg.
Rotten Tomatoes: 90%
Unforgettable
From: Warner Bros.
Director: Denise Di Novi
Starring: Rosario Dawson, Katherine Heigl, Geoff Stults
Where in Winnipeg: Polo Park, SilverCity St. Vital, McGillivray
Production Budget: $12-million
Runtime: 100 minutes
Official Synopsis: A woman sets out to make life hell for her ex-husband’s new wife.
Rotten Tomatoes: No consensus avaialble
