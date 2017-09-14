Andrew McCrea’s New Winnipeg Movies – Sept. 15th

WINNIPEG, MB. — Here are all the new movies opening at the box office in Winnipeg on Friday, September 15th, 2017.

They are listed in alphabetical order.

American Assassin

From: Lionsgate Films

Director: Michael Cuesta

Starring: Dylan O’Brien, Michael Keaton, Sanaa Lathan

Where in Winnipeg: Grant Park, Towne 8, Polo Park, SilverCity St. Vital, Kildonan Place, McGillivray

Production Budget: $33-million

Runtime: 111 minutes

Official Synopsis: A story centered on counterterrorism agent Mitch Rapp.

Rotten Tomatoes: 39%

Hunting Pignut

From: Independent

Director: Martine Blue

Starring: Taylor Hickson, Joel Thomas Hynes, Bridget Wareham

Where in Winnipeg: Towne 8

Production Budget: Unknown

Runtime: 95 minutes

Official Synopsis: Bernice, a 15 year old misfit runs away from her rural Newfoundland community in search of Pignut, a tormented and violent gutter punk, after he steals her father’s ashes right out of his urn.

Rotten Tomatoes: No consensus available

Long Time Running

From: Elevation Pictures

Directors: Jennifer Baichwal, Nicholas de Pencier

Starring: Gord Downie, Paul Langlois, Gord Sinclair

Where in Winnipeg: Polo Park, McGillivray

Production Budget: Unknown

Runtime: 97 minutes

Official Synopsis: Chronicling iconic Canadian band The Tragically Hip’s legendary 2016 tour, from emotional lead up through to the epic last show.

Rotten Tomatoes: No consensus avaialble

mother!

From: Paramount Pictures

Director: Darren Aronofsky

Starring: Jennifer Lawrence, Javier Bardem, Ed Harris

Where in Winnipeg: Towne 8, Polo Park

Production Budget: $30-million

Runtime: 121 minutes

Official Synopsis: A couple’s relationship is tested when uninvited guests arrive at their home, disrupting their tranquil existence.

Rotten Tomatoes: 77%

Tulip Fever

From: The Weinstein Company

Director: Justin Chadwick

Starring: Alicia Vikander, Dane DeHaan, Jack O’Connell

Where in Winnipeg: McGillivray

Production Budget: $25-million

Runtime: 105 minutes

Official Synopsis: An artist falls for a young married woman while he’s commissioned to paint her portrait during the Tulip mania of 17th century Amsterdam.

Rotten Tomatoes: 8%

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba Movies

Photo –