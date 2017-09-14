Andrew McCrea’s New Winnipeg Movies – Sept. 15th
WINNIPEG, MB. — Here are all the new movies opening at the box office in Winnipeg on Friday, September 15th, 2017.
They are listed in alphabetical order.
American Assassin
From: Lionsgate Films
Director: Michael Cuesta
Starring: Dylan O’Brien, Michael Keaton, Sanaa Lathan
Where in Winnipeg: Grant Park, Towne 8, Polo Park, SilverCity St. Vital, Kildonan Place, McGillivray
Production Budget: $33-million
Runtime: 111 minutes
Official Synopsis: A story centered on counterterrorism agent Mitch Rapp.
Rotten Tomatoes: 39%
Hunting Pignut
From: Independent
Director: Martine Blue
Starring: Taylor Hickson, Joel Thomas Hynes, Bridget Wareham
Where in Winnipeg: Towne 8
Production Budget: Unknown
Runtime: 95 minutes
Official Synopsis: Bernice, a 15 year old misfit runs away from her rural Newfoundland community in search of Pignut, a tormented and violent gutter punk, after he steals her father’s ashes right out of his urn.
Rotten Tomatoes: No consensus available
Long Time Running
From: Elevation Pictures
Directors: Jennifer Baichwal, Nicholas de Pencier
Starring: Gord Downie, Paul Langlois, Gord Sinclair
Where in Winnipeg: Polo Park, McGillivray
Production Budget: Unknown
Runtime: 97 minutes
Official Synopsis: Chronicling iconic Canadian band The Tragically Hip’s legendary 2016 tour, from emotional lead up through to the epic last show.
Rotten Tomatoes: No consensus avaialble
mother!
From: Paramount Pictures
Director: Darren Aronofsky
Starring: Jennifer Lawrence, Javier Bardem, Ed Harris
Where in Winnipeg: Towne 8, Polo Park
Production Budget: $30-million
Runtime: 121 minutes
Official Synopsis: A couple’s relationship is tested when uninvited guests arrive at their home, disrupting their tranquil existence.
Rotten Tomatoes: 77%
Tulip Fever
From: The Weinstein Company
Director: Justin Chadwick
Starring: Alicia Vikander, Dane DeHaan, Jack O’Connell
Where in Winnipeg: McGillivray
Production Budget: $25-million
Runtime: 105 minutes
Official Synopsis: An artist falls for a young married woman while he’s commissioned to paint her portrait during the Tulip mania of 17th century Amsterdam.
Rotten Tomatoes: 8%
—Andrew McCrea, MyToba Movies
