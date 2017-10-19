Andrew McCrea’s New Winnipeg Movies – Oct. 20th

WINNIPEG, MB. — Here are all the new movies opening at the box office in Winnipeg on Friday, October 20th, 2017.

They are listed in alphabetical order.

Geostorm

From: Warner Bros. Pictures

Director: Dean Devlin

Starring: Gerard Butler, Jim Sturgess, Abbie Cornish

Where in Winnipeg: Towne 8, Polo Park, SilverCity St. Vital, Kildonan Place, McGillivray

Production Budget: $120-million

Runtime: 109 minutes

Official Synopsis: When the network of satellites designed to control the global climate start to attack Earth, it’s a race against the clock to uncover the real threat before a worldwide geostorm wipes out everything and everyone.

Rotten Tomatoes: No consensus available

Leatherface

From: Lionsgate Films

Director: Alexandre Bustillo, Julien Maury

Starring: Finn Jones, Stephen Dorff, Lili Taylor

Where in Winnipeg: McGillivray

Production Budget: Unknown

Runtime: 90 minutes

Official Synopsis: A teenage Leatherface escapes from a mental hospital with three other inmates, kidnapping a young nurse and taking her on a road trip from hell, while being pursued by a lawman out for revenge.

Rotten Tomatoes: 39%

Only the Brave

From: Columbia Pictures

Director: Joseph Kosinski

Starring: Josh Brolin, Miles Teller, Jeff Bridges

Where in Winnipeg: Polo Park, SilverCity St. Vital, Kildonan Place

Production Budget: $38-million

Runtime: 133 minutes

Official Synopsis: Based on the true story of the Granite Mountain Hotshots, a group of elite firefighters risk everything to protect a town from a historic wildfire.

Rotten Tomatoes: 89%

Same Kind of Different as Me

From: Pure Flix Entertainment

Director: Michael Carney

Starring: Renée Zellweger, Jon Voight, Djimon Hounsou

Where in Winnipeg: Polo Park

Production Budget: Unknown

Runtime: 119 minutes

Official Synopsis: International art dealer Ron Hall must befriend a dangerous homeless man in order to save his struggling marriage to his wife, a woman whose dreams will lead all three of them on the journey of their lives.

Rotten Tomatoes: No consensus available

The Snowman

From: Universal Pictures

Director: Tomas Alfredson

Starring: Michael Fassbender, Rebecca Ferguson, Charlotte Gainsbourg

Where in Winnipeg: Grant Park, Towne 8, Polo Park, SilverCity St. Vital, McGillivray

Production Budget: $35-million

Runtime: 119 minutes

Official Synopsis: Detective Harry Hole investigates the disappearance of a woman whose pink scarf is found wrapped around an ominous-looking snowman.

Rotten Tomatoes: 24%

Una

From: Swen Thunderbird Releasing

Director: Benedict Andrews

Starring: Ruby Stokes, Rooney Mara, David Shields

Where in Winnipeg: McGillivray

Production Budget: Unknown

Runtime: 94 minutes

Official Synopsis: A woman confronts an older man, her former neighbour, to find out why he abandoned her after they had a sexual relationship when she was thirteen.

Rotten Tomatoes: 76%

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba Movies

Photo – Universal Pictures