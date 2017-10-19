Andrew McCrea’s New Winnipeg Movies – Oct. 20th
WINNIPEG, MB. — Here are all the new movies opening at the box office in Winnipeg on Friday, October 20th, 2017.
They are listed in alphabetical order.
Geostorm
From: Warner Bros. Pictures
Director: Dean Devlin
Starring: Gerard Butler, Jim Sturgess, Abbie Cornish
Where in Winnipeg: Towne 8, Polo Park, SilverCity St. Vital, Kildonan Place, McGillivray
Production Budget: $120-million
Runtime: 109 minutes
Official Synopsis: When the network of satellites designed to control the global climate start to attack Earth, it’s a race against the clock to uncover the real threat before a worldwide geostorm wipes out everything and everyone.
Rotten Tomatoes: No consensus available
Leatherface
From: Lionsgate Films
Director: Alexandre Bustillo, Julien Maury
Starring: Finn Jones, Stephen Dorff, Lili Taylor
Where in Winnipeg: McGillivray
Production Budget: Unknown
Runtime: 90 minutes
Official Synopsis: A teenage Leatherface escapes from a mental hospital with three other inmates, kidnapping a young nurse and taking her on a road trip from hell, while being pursued by a lawman out for revenge.
Rotten Tomatoes: 39%
Only the Brave
From: Columbia Pictures
Director: Joseph Kosinski
Starring: Josh Brolin, Miles Teller, Jeff Bridges
Where in Winnipeg: Polo Park, SilverCity St. Vital, Kildonan Place
Production Budget: $38-million
Runtime: 133 minutes
Official Synopsis: Based on the true story of the Granite Mountain Hotshots, a group of elite firefighters risk everything to protect a town from a historic wildfire.
Rotten Tomatoes: 89%
Same Kind of Different as Me
From: Pure Flix Entertainment
Director: Michael Carney
Starring: Renée Zellweger, Jon Voight, Djimon Hounsou
Where in Winnipeg: Polo Park
Production Budget: Unknown
Runtime: 119 minutes
Official Synopsis: International art dealer Ron Hall must befriend a dangerous homeless man in order to save his struggling marriage to his wife, a woman whose dreams will lead all three of them on the journey of their lives.
Rotten Tomatoes: No consensus available
The Snowman
From: Universal Pictures
Director: Tomas Alfredson
Starring: Michael Fassbender, Rebecca Ferguson, Charlotte Gainsbourg
Where in Winnipeg: Grant Park, Towne 8, Polo Park, SilverCity St. Vital, McGillivray
Production Budget: $35-million
Runtime: 119 minutes
Official Synopsis: Detective Harry Hole investigates the disappearance of a woman whose pink scarf is found wrapped around an ominous-looking snowman.
Rotten Tomatoes: 24%
Una
From: Swen Thunderbird Releasing
Director: Benedict Andrews
Starring: Ruby Stokes, Rooney Mara, David Shields
Where in Winnipeg: McGillivray
Production Budget: Unknown
Runtime: 94 minutes
Official Synopsis: A woman confronts an older man, her former neighbour, to find out why he abandoned her after they had a sexual relationship when she was thirteen.
Rotten Tomatoes: 76%
—Andrew McCrea, MyToba Movies
Photo – Universal Pictures