Andrew McCrea’s New Winnipeg Movies – August 11
WINNIPEG, MB. — Here are all the new movies opening at the box office in Winnipeg on Friday, August 11th, 2017.
They are listed in alphabetical order.
Annabelle: Creation
From: Warner Bros. Pictures
Director: David F. Sandberg
Starring: Stephanie Sigman, Miranda Otto, Lulu Wilson
Where in Winnipeg: Grant Park, Towne 8, Polo Park, SilverCity St. Vital, Kildonan Place, McGillivray
Production Budget: $15-million
Runtime: 109 minutes
Official Synopsis: Several years after the tragic death of their little girl, a dollmaker and his wife welcome a nun and several girls from a shuttered orphanage into their home, soon becoming the target of the dollmaker’s possessed creation, Annabelle.
Rotten Tomatoes: 69%
The Glass Castle
From: Lionsgate
Director: Destin Daniel Cretton
Starring: Brie Larson, Woody Harrelson, Naomi Watts
Where in Winnipeg: Grant Park, Polo Park
Production Budget: Unknown
Runtime: 127 minutes
Official Synopsis: A young girl comes of age in a dysfunctional family of nonconformist nomads with a mother who’s an eccentric artist and an alcoholic father who would stir the children’s imagination with hope as a distraction to their poverty.
Rotten Tomatoes: 47%
The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature
From: Open Road Films
Director: Cal Brunker
Starring: Will Arnett, Katherine Heigl, Maya Rudolph
Where in Winnipeg: Towne 8, Polo Park, SilverCity St. Vital, Kildonan Place, McGillivray
Production Budget: $40-million
Runtime: 91 minutes
Official Synopsis: Following the events of the first film, Surly and his friends must stop Oakton City’s mayor from destroying their home to make way for a dysfunctional amusement park.
Rotten Tomatoes: No consensus avaialble
An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power
From: Paramount Pictures
Director: Bonni Cohen, Jon Shenk
Starring: Al Gore
Where in Winnipeg: Grant Park
Production Budget: $1-million
Runtime: 98 minutes
Official Synopsis: A decade after An Inconvenient Truth (2006) brought climate change into the heart of popular culture comes the follow-up that shows just how close we are to a real energy revolution.
Rotten Tomatoes: 76%
Landline
From: Amazon Studios
Director: Gillian Robespierre
Starring: Jenny Slate, Jay Duplass, Abby Quinn
Where in Winnipeg: Grant Park
Production Budget: Unknown
Runtime: 97 minutes
Official Synopsis: In 1995, a teenager living with her sister and parents in Manhattan discovers that her father is having an affair.
Rotten Tomatoes: 73%
