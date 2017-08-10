Andrew McCrea’s New Winnipeg Movies – August 11

WINNIPEG, MB. — Here are all the new movies opening at the box office in Winnipeg on Friday, August 11th, 2017.

They are listed in alphabetical order.

Annabelle: Creation

From: Warner Bros. Pictures

Director: David F. Sandberg

Starring: Stephanie Sigman, Miranda Otto, Lulu Wilson

Where in Winnipeg: Grant Park, Towne 8, Polo Park, SilverCity St. Vital, Kildonan Place, McGillivray

Production Budget: $15-million

Runtime: 109 minutes

Official Synopsis: Several years after the tragic death of their little girl, a dollmaker and his wife welcome a nun and several girls from a shuttered orphanage into their home, soon becoming the target of the dollmaker’s possessed creation, Annabelle.

Rotten Tomatoes: 69%

The Glass Castle

From: Lionsgate

Director: Destin Daniel Cretton

Starring: Brie Larson, Woody Harrelson, Naomi Watts

Where in Winnipeg: Grant Park, Polo Park

Production Budget: Unknown

Runtime: 127 minutes

Official Synopsis: A young girl comes of age in a dysfunctional family of nonconformist nomads with a mother who’s an eccentric artist and an alcoholic father who would stir the children’s imagination with hope as a distraction to their poverty.

Rotten Tomatoes: 47%

The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature

From: Open Road Films

Director: Cal Brunker

Starring: Will Arnett, Katherine Heigl, Maya Rudolph

Where in Winnipeg: Towne 8, Polo Park, SilverCity St. Vital, Kildonan Place, McGillivray

Production Budget: $40-million

Runtime: 91 minutes

Official Synopsis: Following the events of the first film, Surly and his friends must stop Oakton City’s mayor from destroying their home to make way for a dysfunctional amusement park.

Rotten Tomatoes: No consensus avaialble

An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power

From: Paramount Pictures

Director: Bonni Cohen, Jon Shenk

Starring: Al Gore

Where in Winnipeg: Grant Park

Production Budget: $1-million

Runtime: 98 minutes

Official Synopsis: A decade after An Inconvenient Truth (2006) brought climate change into the heart of popular culture comes the follow-up that shows just how close we are to a real energy revolution.

Rotten Tomatoes: 76%

Landline

From: Amazon Studios

Director: Gillian Robespierre

Starring: Jenny Slate, Jay Duplass, Abby Quinn

Where in Winnipeg: Grant Park

Production Budget: Unknown

Runtime: 97 minutes

Official Synopsis: In 1995, a teenager living with her sister and parents in Manhattan discovers that her father is having an affair.

Rotten Tomatoes: 73%

