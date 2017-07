Mick Jagger Releases Two New Politically Charged Songs

ENTERTAINMENT NEWS – Rolling Stones front-man, Mick Jagger, appears to be unhappy with the current political environment. The 74-year-old singer released two new solo tracks taking a pop at Brexit and Trump. Jane Witherspoon has more information in the Reuters News video report at the top of this page. You can watch the new music videos here; the first is Gotta Get A Grip; The second song, England Lost Kevin Klein, MyToba News

Kevin Klein is President and CEO of MyToba News. The former publisher and CEO of the Winnipeg Sun, Kevin has spent several years in Canadian media working in newspapers, radio and television. A proud and passionate citizen of Winnipeg and Manitoba, Kevin is excited to bring you news, pictures and information on the many wonderful charity groups in our province. If you have an event you want us to know about, email Kevin at kevin@mytoba.ca and follow him on Twitter @kevinkleinwpg.