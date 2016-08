Kelly Bado moved to Winnipeg from Côte d’Ivoire eight years ago. Involved in music from a young age, she has channelled her talents into a new release, Entre Deux.

Her debut EP has songs in French and Spanish. It is a soulful blend of folk music and the rhythms of her childhood in West Africa.

The album release will be celebrated September 25 at the Good Will Social Club.

Entre Deux by Kelly Bado

— MyToba Arts