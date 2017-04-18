Keanu Reeves Filming In Marquette, Manitoba
MARQUETTE, MB. — Keanu Reeves has been spotted in Marquette, Manitoba.
That’s about 50-kilometres to the northwest of Winnipeg.
The Hollywood superstar is filming his new movie, Siberia, in the province.
Reeves plays a diamond dealer who goes searching for his missing Russian partner.
He then finds himself having a love affair.
A Russian-language billboard has been put up in Marquette, while a residential property has been made to look like a junkyard.
Siberia is scheduled to film scenes in various locations in and around Winnipeg.
The crew will be leaving Marquette in the next few days.
—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News
Photos – Val Catellier, vcatellphotos