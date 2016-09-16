Grammy winner Leonard Podolak brings solo show to WECC

Founder and band leader of The Duhks, Leonard Podolak is an innovator and folk music contributor, touring music festivals throughout the world. Frequently making visits to North America, Europe and Australia with The Duhks, Podolak is bringing his solo show to Winnipeg’s West End Cultural Centre on November 17.

Podolak plays styles of music from the string traditions of Appalachia, Ireland, Scotland, England, Quebec, and Louisiana, while bringing in influences of Gospel, Blues, Rock, Afro-Cuban, and African traditions.

Podolak’s unique style of Claw-Hammer banjo makes a place for the five string in all of these traditions. This playing is based off of the Appalachian Claw hammer technique.

Nation of Two will be opening the show.

Leonard Podolak

Thursday November 17, 2016 @ The West End Cultural Centre

Doors 7:15 pm | Show 8:00 pm

Tickets: $15 in advance

Tickets available now

Available at the West End Cultural Centre, Ticketfly,

Into The Music and Music Trader

