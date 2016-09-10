Gord Downie releases trailer for new album

Gord Downie announced on Friday that he will be releasing a new album on October 18, 2016.

The lead singer of the Tragically Hip was diagnosed with a terminal brain tumour, which he announced to his fans on May 24, 2016. The Tragically Hip recently wrapped up a summer-long cross-Canada tour.

The album, Secret Path, was inspired by the story of Chanie Wenjack, a boy who died running away from Cecilia Jeffrey Indian Residential School near Kenora, Ontario. Wenjack was 12 years old when he died in 1966.

Secret Path began as a series of poems which Downie fleshed out into songs with producers Kevin Drew and Dave Hamelin. They were recorded in late 2013.

The following winter, Downie asked comic artist Jeff Lemire to illustrate the story.

The album and accompanying book are available for presale at secretpath.ca. Proceeds will be donated to the Gord Downie Secret Path Fund for Truth and Reconciliation via The National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation (NCTR) at The University of Manitoba.

An animated film, The Secret Path, inspired by Downie’s music and Lemire’s illustrations will be broadcast by CBC in an hour-long commercial-free television special on Sunday, October 23, 2016, at 9pm (9:30 NT).

