Check out the MyToba Events Calendar

Posted on Fri, September 2, 2016

As we begin the month of September, MyToba.ca would like to remind you to check out our Peak of the Market Community Calendar featuring local events throughout Manitoba.

Why not let MyToba be your home for event planning – whether that is planning your television watching schedule for Bomber games, Winnipeg Jets, or evening activity schedule featuring weekly performances by local musicians.

If you know of an event that we have failed to list on the events calendar, please contact MyToba.ca with pertinent information.

-Staff,  MyToba News

