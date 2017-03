INTERNATIONAL NEWS – Legendary musician Chuck Berry has died at the age of 90. He was found unresponsive at 12:40pm local time and was declared dead at 1:26pm.

The St. Charles County Police Department made the announcement on Facebook on Saturday afternoon.

Berry was one of the pioneers of rock’n’roll music, with hits such as “Maybelline,” “Johnny B. Goode,” and “You Never Can Tell.”

— E. Epp, MyToba News