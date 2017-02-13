Adele Rules the Grammy Awards

Winnipeg, MB – Singer Adele won the biggest categories at the 2017 Grammy Awards, taking home best album, record, and song. She took a moment to thank her idol, Beyonce, who only won two awards from her nine nominations.

The event also recognized the major artists who died in the past year, with tributes to George Michael and Prince. David Bowie’s posthumously released album won all five of the categories for which it received nominations.

— E. Epp, MyToba News